PHOTOS: Tinubu, Mamman Daura, Ganduje, others attend Barau’s children’s wedding

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajuddeen Abbas, governors, senators, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and nephew of the former president Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, were among the dignitaries who attended the wedding fatiha of the children of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin.

The wedding fatiha of Senator Barau’s son, Jibrin Barau I Jibrin (Abba) and Maryam Nasir Ado Bayero, the daughter of former Emir of Bichi; and Aisha Barau I. Jibrin and Engineer Abubakar, the son of Dr Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, President of the Azman Group of Companies, held at the National Mosque, Abuja, after the two raka’at Juma’at prayers.

The president served as both Wakil and Waliy to the two children of the Deputy President of the Senate through the Speaker of the House of Representatives. While Ganduje served as Waliy to the daughter of Bayero, former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Almakura, served as Wakil of Abubakar, the son of Dr Abdulmunaf Sarina.

The Imam of the National Mosque, Professor Ibrahim Maqari, conducted the wedding.

Top politicians from across the country graced the occasion, cutting across major political parties, including governors, senators, ministers, business tycoons, and traditional and religious leaders.

Governors in attendance included the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda,

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, among others.

Many Senators, including; former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Ali Ndume, Sani Musa, Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai, Aminu Iya Abbas, Buhari Abdulfatai, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Ikira Aliyu Bilbis, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, Salihu Mustapha, Shehu Buba, Abdul Ningi, Abdullahi Yahaya, Ahmed Lawan, Sahabi Ya’u, Kamorudeen Adekunle Adedibu, Danjuma Goje, Lawal Usman, Kawu Sumaila, attended the wedding.

Members of the ECOWAS Parliament, including the Fourth Deputy Speaker, Billay G Tunkara, were also in attendance.

Secretary Government of the Federation(SGF), Senator George Akume, the Chief of Staff, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Special Assistant to the President (Political Affairs), Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari, were in attendance.

