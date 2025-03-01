PHOTOS: Tinubu hosts Nigerian-born NFL champion in Aso rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday received Nigerian-born National Football League (NFL) champion Morotoluwa Ojomo at the State House in Abuja.
Ojomo visited the President alongside his father, Ololade; his mother, Bimbo and his sister, Modele.
Tinubu praised the athlete’s perseverance and emphasised his administration’s readiness to collaborate with diaspora talents to accelerate human capital development, especially in sports.
“With the kind of focus that you have, you can mentor many youths here and develop them,” Tinubu told Ojomo during the meeting.
Recently, the 23-year-old secured his first Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Super Bowl is the grand championship final of NFL season in the United States (US).
The Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs with a decisive 40-22 scoreline on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans.
More photos from Ojomo’s visit to Tinubu:
Ojomo was born in Lagos before the family relocated to the US.
He was seven at the time.
