Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

PHOTOS: Tinubu hosts Jonathan, other ECOWAS Representatives

    

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), hosted ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and representatives of the ECOWAS Election Monitoring Team at his Abuja residence on Tuesday.

Former President of Ghana, John Mahama, was in the ECOWAS delegation that visited Tinubu.

Mahama and Jonathan presided over their countries during the same period and both loss their reelection bids.
Tinubu, who is leading in results of Nigeria’s presidential election was all smiles as he welcomed his guests.

