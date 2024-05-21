✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

PHOTOS: Tinubu hosts Dantata at Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu received a prominent businessman, the Chairman of Dantata Group of Companies, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.…

President Bola Tinubu received a prominent businessman, the Chairman of Dantata Group of Companies, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The last time both men were seen together in public was in the buildup to the 2023 elections.

Tinubu had visited the influential businessman in Kano.

Details of Tuesday’s discussion have not been made public as of the time of filing this report.

See photos from the visit below:

img 20240521 wa0019

img 20240521 wa0017

img 20240521 wa0018

