PHOTOS: Tinubu Hosts Catholic Bishops At Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, played host to a delegation of the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Dare also shared a video clip of the Bishops’ arrival on social media.

The delegation was led by its President and Catholic Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, alongside Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and the Bishop Emeritus of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onayikan, among others.

The visit comes a few days after the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) decried hardship in the country and heightened insecurity plaguing every part of the country.

During the 2025 First Plenary Meeting of the CBCN, held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in Abuja, the Church said many families can not afford three meals a day.

It decried the increasing food inflation and mass drive of Nigerians into poverty.

However, in a swift response, the presidency disagreed with the submission of the CBCN on the country’s situation and economic outlook.

The presidency, in a statement by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, submitted that contrary to the submission of the catholic bishops, Nigeria is moving in the right direction under the current administration.