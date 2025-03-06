✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Photos | Top Story

PHOTOS: Thousands attend funeral of JIBWIS deputy national chair

    By Ado Abubakar Musa

The deputy national chairman of JIBWIS, Sheikh Hassan Jingir, has been laid to rest. 

The funeral prayer held at Anguwan Rimi area of Jos North local government area of Plateau state on Thursday.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayer.

According to the Publicity Secretary of JIBWIS, Hon. Ahmad Ashiru, Sheikh Jingir died at the age of 70.

The deceased died at his residence in Jos after a prolonged illness and is survived by two wives and over 40 children.

See the pictures below:

