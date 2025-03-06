PHOTOS: Thousands attend funeral of JIBWIS deputy national chair

The deputy national chairman of JIBWIS, Sheikh Hassan Jingir, has been laid to rest.

The funeral prayer held at Anguwan Rimi area of Jos North local government area of Plateau state on Thursday.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayer.

According to the Publicity Secretary of JIBWIS, Hon. Ahmad Ashiru, Sheikh Jingir died at the age of 70.

The deceased died at his residence in Jos after a prolonged illness and is survived by two wives and over 40 children.

