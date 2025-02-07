PHOTOS: The Foreigners EFCC Arrested For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Monday secured an interim forfeiture order for digital assets valued at $222,729.86, over fraudulent activities allegedly linked to Chinese, and Filipino nationals.
Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted the interim forfeiture order following a motion ex-parte moved by Zeenat Atiku, a prosecuting counsel with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The motion was brought pursuant to Section 44 (2)(B) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 17 of the Advanced Free Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act No. 14, 2016.
Meanwhile, the EFCC also arraigned 58 foreign nationals comprising of Chinese and Filipino nationals before the federal high court in Lagos on charges of alleged impersonation, fraud, and attempts to destabilise Nigeria’s constitutional structure.
They were separately arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, Justice Denide Dipeolu, and Justice Alexander Owoeye respectively.
Some of the defendants who were arraigned before four separate courts are Cherry De Leon (A.K.A Yesh De Leon), Khurram Shanzad, Fernad Fu Fang (A.K.A Kim), Tan Soon Kar, Rex Jose Dilag (A.K.A Madison), Jamal Polea, Jamilyn Jaynee Gonzalez (A.K.A Jam Galanza) and Hannah Jaramillo (A.K.A Max De Leon).
Others Lin Haobo, An Hongxu (a.k.a Ruike), Shitou Shizilong, Pan Jiong, Zhow Kunji, Huang Xiao Liang (a.k.a Liu Xiao Liang), Peng Sen Lin (a.k.a Peng Song Lin, Pen Sen Ling, Dong Fang Hong, Huang Ren Jan, Shi Yang Xiong, Lu Yi Liang, Guo Giang (a.k.a Lisa), Wen Zong Xu, Pan Cai Yu, and Guo Zhi Yong.
Other defendants are Danica Manulit (A.K.A. Dan Ruiz), Vera Dela Cris (A.K.A. Nina Vera Gonzal), Joey Gracia, Beverlyn Gumayo Casino (A.K.A. Sumayo), and Tricia Jenylyn Castro (Alias T. J. Castro).
The defendants were among a group of suspected fraudsters apprehended on December 10, 2024, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at their hideout on No. 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, following credible intelligence gathered by the EFCC.
They were arraigned by EFCC team of prosecutors comprising of Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, Suleiman Ismail Suleiman, Chineye Chisara Okezie, Hannatu Kofarnaisa, N. K . Ukoha, T. J .Banjo, and M. S. Owede.
See pictures below:
