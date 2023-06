The Super Eagles have commenced training ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone. Here are some pictures of their session…

The Super Eagles have commenced training ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Here are some pictures of their session on Monday courtesy of the Nigeria Football Federation’s media unit:

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...