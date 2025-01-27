PHOTOS: Sowore at Force Headquarters over Lagos ‘Extortion’ Video

The former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore. 3as grilled at Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, over his confrontation with policemen at a checkpoint on Lagos Airport Road.

He was asked by the Nigeria Police Force to deposit his International Passport and provide a level 17 civil servant as a guarantor for bail.

The activist declined the conditions and opted to remain in police custody.

