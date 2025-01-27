✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Sowore at Force Headquarters over Lagos ‘Extortion’ Video

whatsapp image 2025 01 27 at 1.34.04 pm
whatsapp image 2025 01 27 at 1.34.04 pm

The former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore. 3as grilled at Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, over his confrontation with policemen at a checkpoint on Lagos Airport Road.

He was asked by the Nigeria Police Force to deposit his International Passport and provide a level 17 civil servant as a guarantor for bail.

The activist declined the conditions and opted to remain in police custody.

See the pictures below:

whatsapp image 2025 01 27 at 1.34.05 pm

whatsapp image 2025 01 27 at 1.34.03 pm
whatsapp image 2025 01 27 at 1.34.02 pm

whatsapp image 2025 01 27 at 1.34.01 pm

