PHOTOS: Sokoto rep distributes 6000 bags of fertilizers to constituents

The member representing Goronyo-Gada federal constituency of Sokoto state, Bashir Usman Gorau, on Tuesday, distributed 6000 bags of urea fertilizer to his constituents. While flagging…

The member representing Goronyo-Gada federal constituency of Sokoto state, Bashir Usman Gorau, on Tuesday, distributed 6000 bags of urea fertilizer to his constituents.

While flagging off the distribution in two local government areas, Gorau said the gesture was to ensure nobody abandoned his farmland over high cost of fertilizer.

“Our people are predominantly farmers. We are the largest producers of onion, garlic. We also produce rice and millet in commercial quantities. But because of the current hardship in the country some of our farmers abandoned their farmlands over the high cost of fertilizers.

“I am sure our intervention would greatly boost farming activities in the area and even help our country achieve food sufficiency.

“Today we are distributing nine trucks of urea fertilizer, consisting of about 6000 bags to the farmers in my constituency free of charge,” he said

Speaking on the one truck of fertilizer promised to the national lawmakers by the federal government, Gorou said he only received 345 bags of such fertilizer.

“I am still waiting for the balance,” he said

The lawmaker further decried the security situation in the eastern part of the state which he said posed a great challenge to food production in the area.

“But we are doing our best to ensure our farmers go to farm without any fear.

“I have been meeting heads of security operatives in Abuja over our situation and they have been assuring me of their resolve to end insecurity in our area,” he said

One of the beneficiaries, Muhammad Hassan Goronyo described the gesture as “helpful” because they were buying the commodity at a very exorbitant price in the market.

“We are buying NPK at N45,000 and Urea at N37,000. It is even higher than this in other places,” he said

He commended the lawmaker for this “unique” gesture which he said was the first of its kind in the area.

See the pictures below: