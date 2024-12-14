PHOTOS: Sokoto Rep, Bashir Usman Gorau, empowers farmers

Hon. Bashir Usman Gorau, lawmaker representing Gada-Goronyo Federal constituency of Sokoto State in the House of Representatives, on Saturday empowered 3,500 farmers in his constituency.

Each of the farmers was provided with a water pumping machine which the lawmaker said was aimed at boosting irrigation activities in the area.

He said the machines which were brought from China, were personal donation, and not part of his constituency project or support from any agency.

SPONSOR AD

He added that it was the best investment he could do as 90 percent of his constituents were into farming activities.

See pictures below: