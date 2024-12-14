✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

PHOTOS: Sokoto Rep, Bashir Usman Gorau, empowers farmers

gorau 10
gorau 10

Hon. Bashir Usman Gorau, lawmaker representing Gada-Goronyo Federal constituency of Sokoto State in the House of Representatives, on Saturday empowered 3,500 farmers in his constituency.

Each of the farmers was provided with a water pumping machine which the lawmaker said was aimed at boosting irrigation activities in the area.

He said the machines which were brought from China, were personal donation, and not part of his constituency project or support from any agency.

He added that it was the best investment he could do as 90 percent of his constituents were into farming activities.

See pictures below:

gorau 2
gorau 3
gorau 4
gorau 5
gorau 6
gorau 7
gorau 8
gorau 9
gorau
