Photo news

PHOTOS: Smiles as El-Rufai’s youngest child is unveiled

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-Rufai, have welcomed their fourth child together.  The baby has been named…

The baby has been named Fatima Layan El-Rufai.

“With the latest El-Rufai in town. Fatima Layan. Allah ya raya mana. So glad to have Aunty Umms back,” Bello, the governor’s eldest son, posted on social media.

See the pictures below:

