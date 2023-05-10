PHOTOS: Smiles as El-Rufai’s youngest child is unveiled

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-Rufai, have welcomed their fourth child together.
The baby has been named Fatima Layan El-Rufai.
“With the latest El-Rufai in town. Fatima Layan. Allah ya raya mana. So glad to have Aunty Umms back,” Bello, the governor’s eldest son, posted on social media.
