PHOTOS: SMEs hold special prayer over 70-day blackout in Kano

Owners of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) at Dakata in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State have held a special prayer session over 70 days stay without electricity supply from the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

According to them, over 10,000 SMEs were affected by the development as the absence of electricity had resulted in loss worth millions of Naira.

They prayed to God to deal with all those responsible for their plight.

