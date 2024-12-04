✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: SMEs hold special prayer over 70-day blackout in Kano

img 20241204 wa0002
img 20241204 wa0002
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim

Owners of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) at Dakata in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State have held a special prayer session over 70 days stay without electricity supply from the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

According to them, over 10,000 SMEs were affected by the development as the absence of electricity had resulted in loss worth millions of Naira.

They prayed to God to deal with all those responsible for their plight.

See the pictures below:

img 20241204 wa0004

img 20241204 wa0001

img 20241204 wa0007

img 20241204 wa0002

img 20241204 wa0005

img 20241204 wa0003

img 20241204 wa0008

img 20241204 wa0006

