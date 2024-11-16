PHOTOS: Shettima, Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki grace Kwankwaso’s daughter’s wedding

Prominent politicians are in Kano for the wedding of the son and daughter of Dahiru Mangal and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former governor of the state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki were among top politicians present in Kano.

Daily Trust reports that Dr Aisha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is tying the knot with her heartthrob, Engr Fahad Dahiru Mangal.

Others are former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, and Adamu Aliero, former Governor Kebbi State.

Also present were former governors Lucky Igbinedion, Mahamud Shinkafi, Isah Yuguda, Victor Attah and Chief Achike Udenwa.

See the pictures below: