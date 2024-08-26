✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story
PHOTOS: Shettima leads mourners to Zulum’s late commissioner’s funeral

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, joined the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, and others in attending the funeral of Ahmed Ali Ahmed, Zulum’s late…

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, joined the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, and others in attending the funeral of Ahmed Ali Ahmed, Zulum’s late commissioner for finance and economic development.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim.

Daily Trust had reported how Ahmed died in his sleep.

Among the dignitaries who attended the funeral were the APC Deputy National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori; Members of the House of Representatives; Borno APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba; and members of the Borno State House of Assembly.

See pictures below:

img 20240826 wa0013

img 20240826 wa0017

img 20240826 wa0019

img 20240826 wa0027

img 20240826 wa0023

img 20240826 wa0025

