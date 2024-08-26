PHOTOS: Shettima leads mourners to Zulum’s late commissioner’s funeral

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, joined the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, and others in attending the funeral of Ahmed Ali Ahmed, Zulum’s late…

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, joined the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, and others in attending the funeral of Ahmed Ali Ahmed, Zulum’s late commissioner for finance and economic development.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim.

Daily Trust had reported how Ahmed died in his sleep.

Among the dignitaries who attended the funeral were the APC Deputy National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori; Members of the House of Representatives; Borno APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba; and members of the Borno State House of Assembly.

See pictures below: