PHOTOS: Seyi Tinubu breaks fast with APC, NNPP members in Kano

Son of Nigeria’s President, Seyi Tinubu, broke his fast with Muslim faithful in Kano, on Monday.

He also flagged off a feeding programme for the less privileged and the disabled as part of his Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) initiative.

The event held at Al-Furqan mosque in Kano metropolis.

Daily Trust reports that the president’s son was earlier at the residence of renowned business mogul, Aminu Dantata and later paid homage to the State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The special Iftar was attended by not only members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but those of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by its Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa.

See pictures below: