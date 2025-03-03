PHOTOS: Seyi Tinubu breaks fast with APC, NNPP members in Kano

Son of Nigeria’s President, Seyi Tinubu, broke his fast with Muslim faithful in Kano, on Monday.
He also flagged off a feeding programme for the less privileged and the disabled as part of his Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) initiative.
The event held at Al-Furqan mosque in Kano metropolis.
- Oluwo reacts as Tinubu names Gen Nafiu NYSC DG
- Natasha: Why we can’t probe Akpabio – Senate
Daily Trust reports that the president’s son was earlier at the residence of renowned business mogul, Aminu Dantata and later paid homage to the State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.
The special Iftar was attended by not only members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but those of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by its Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa.
See pictures below:
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.