✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

PHOTOS: Seyi Tinubu breaks fast with APC, NNPP members in Kano

img 20250303 wa0015
img 20250303 wa0015
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

Son of Nigeria’s President, Seyi Tinubu, broke his fast with Muslim faithful in Kano, on Monday.

He also flagged off a feeding programme for the less privileged and the disabled as part of his Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) initiative.

The event held at Al-Furqan mosque in Kano metropolis.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust reports that the president’s son was earlier at the residence of renowned business mogul, Aminu Dantata and later paid homage to the State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The special Iftar was attended by not only members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but those of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by its Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa.

See pictures below:

img 20250303 wa0019
img 20250303 wa0019
img 20250303 wa0018
img 20250303 wa0018
img 20250303 wa0017
img 20250303 wa0017
img 20250303 wa0016
img 20250303 wa0016
img 20250303 wa0015
img 20250303 wa0015
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories