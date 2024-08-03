✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Sanusi’s son weds prominent politician’s daughter in Abuja

Ashraf Adam Lamido, one of the sons of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has tied the knot with his heartthrob, Sultana…

20240803 123916
    By Rilwan Muhammad

Ashraf Adam Lamido, one of the sons of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has tied the knot with his heartthrob, Sultana Nazif, daughter of a prominent Bauchi politician, Senator Dr. Suleiman Mohammed Nazif.

The wedding held at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The groom’s sister, Fulani Siddika, had earlier shared the pre-wedding photos and video via Instagram.

The marriage contract was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, among other dignitaries of reputable standing.

See pictures below:

20240803 124046
20240803 124043
20240803 124040
20240803 124033
20240803 123924
20240803 123920
20240803 123916
20240803 123910

