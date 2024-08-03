PHOTOS: Sanusi’s son weds prominent politician’s daughter in Abuja

Ashraf Adam Lamido, one of the sons of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has tied the knot with his heartthrob, Sultana Nazif, daughter of a prominent Bauchi politician, Senator Dr. Suleiman Mohammed Nazif.
The wedding held at the National Mosque, Abuja.
The groom’s sister, Fulani Siddika, had earlier shared the pre-wedding photos and video via Instagram.
- Loan: FG disburses over N2bn to students in 6 schools
- Grass to grace: Young Nigerian influencers who gained fame, wealth through social media
The marriage contract was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, among other dignitaries of reputable standing.
See pictures below: