PHOTOS: Sanusi makes royal entry into Lagos dinner amid fresh talks on Kano throne

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, was the cynosure of all eyes at a dinner in Lagos on Saturday.

The monarch was a special guest at a dinner hosted by Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank.

Sanusi attended the dinner hours after Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), said the issue that led to his dethronement would be revisited by the incoming NNPP administration.

Sanusi, who became emir in the final term of Kwankwaso as governor, was dethroned by outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was deputy governor at the time the monarch was installed.

Sanusi was removed on March 9, 2020, and also banished from Kano and sent to Loko, a remote community in Nasarawa State, while the expenses of the emirate under him were probed.

Ganduje had also split the emirate into five and appointed emirs who were at par.

