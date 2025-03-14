PHOTOS: Sacked SSG leads former Kano Commissioner, others to Barau’s residence

The immediate past Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and the former Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Muhammad Diggol, recently met with the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, in Abuja.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Barau, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, shared pictures from the engagement and highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable development.

“The development of our state and the country is always at the top of our agenda. We will continue to collaborate with other stakeholders to advance our state and nation,” he wrote.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting is part of ongoing efforts by political leaders to engage with key figures in Kano State’s development and work towards a shared vision for progress.

There have bee reactions to the meeting of the APC leader with key chieftains of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), ruling party in Kano.

See pictures below: