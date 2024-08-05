PHOTOS: Russian Flag spreads across protest grounds despite Tinubu’s warning against coup

More Russian flags have resurfaced on the streets of major Nigerian cities as #EndBadGovernance protest entered its 5th day. Protesters, wielding Russian flags, were seen…

More Russian flags have resurfaced on the streets of major Nigerian cities as #EndBadGovernance protest entered its 5th day.

Protesters, wielding Russian flags, were seen marching the streets and chanting different slogans with others carrying placards.

A video on X showed protesters in Kaduna chanting in Hausa, “Welcome, Russia; Welcome, Russia” while waving Russian flag.

Russia, an Eastern power which is currently having a cold war with the West, Nigeria’s colonial power, has been fingered in the coup d’etats in West African countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, among others.

In his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, President Bola Tinubu has asked protesters not to allow enemies of democracy use them to overthrow his government.

Although the President didn’t make any reference to Russia in the broadcast, his warning about “enemies of democracy” has sparked some speculation on social media platforms.

See pictures below: