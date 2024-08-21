PHOTOS: Ribadu on ground as El-Rufai leads delegation to Atiku’s residence

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, hosted a delegation led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai at his Asokoro residence in Abuja. In a…

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, hosted a delegation led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

In a statement, AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to the former vice president, said the visit was to formally request the hand of Atiku’s daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage to the family of Kashim Imam.

The event was graced by prominent figures, including National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, among others.

Shehu statement’s posted on X alongside the pictures reads: “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar welcomed the family of Kashim Imam, led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, to his Asokoro residence. The delegation came to formally request the hand of his daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

“Prominent dignitaries at the event include the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State among others.

“The mini gathering was a testament to the esteem in which His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is held, and the significance of the occasion. AbdulRasheed Shehu Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON August 21, 2024.”

See pictures below: