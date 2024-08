Some stranded residents were seen on both sides of a major road in Maraba, an Abuja suburb, on the first day of the protest against…

Some stranded residents were seen on both sides of a major road in Maraba, an Abuja suburb, on the first day of the protest against hunger.

Some Nigerians had declared 10-day protest, starting from August 1, over the economic situation.

On Thursday morning, Daily Trust’s Ikechukwu Ibe went to some parts of the capital city and sent the pictures below: