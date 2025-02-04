✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Remi Tinubu visits IBB, Abdulsalami

photo
photo

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, visited former military leaders, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), at their respective residences in Minna, Niger State.

Mrs Tinubu visited IBB to check on his well-being and discuss matters of mutual interest.

She then proceeded to the residence of Abdulsalami for a similar engagement.

The First Lady was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima.

More photos:

whatsapp image 2025 02 04 at 14.01.36 1 768x512

whatsapp image 2025 02 04 at 14.01.36 768x512

whatsapp image 2025 02 04 at 14.01.35 768x512

 

