PHOTOS: Remi Tinubu visits IBB, Abdulsalami

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, visited former military leaders, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), at their respective residences in Minna, Niger State.

Mrs Tinubu visited IBB to check on his well-being and discuss matters of mutual interest.

She then proceeded to the residence of Abdulsalami for a similar engagement.

SPONSOR AD

The First Lady was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima.

More photos: