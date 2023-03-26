PHOTOS: PSquare acquires another property abroad

The Nigerian twin singing duo, PSquare, are in a celebratory mood as they have both acquired another property to their name abroad. One of…

The Nigerian twin singing duo, PSquare, are in a celebratory mood as they have both acquired another property to their name abroad.

One of the duo, Paul, took his Instagram story to share the good news with his fans. Sharing a picture of the house, he hinted that the property was purchased in Atlanta, US, and it cost him millions of dollars.

VIDEO: How N30,000 caused ‘beef’ between Basketmouth and I — AY

Flood: NEMA DG urges states to set up local emergency c’ttee

However, in another post, his twin brother, Peter revealed that he was in London to buy a house as well.

Also taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a picture of Paul’s house with an inscription, “So I am here in London to acquire my 4th crib abroad and my twin @rudeboyPsquare just bought himself another crib in Atlanta! Omo! Some people are really teaching us a big lesson after the elections. Congratulations @iamkingrudy.”

See the post below: