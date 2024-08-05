PHOTOS: Protesters return to Freedom Park in Lagos

#EndBadGovernance protesters have returned to Freedom Park, Ojota in Lagos. On Sunday, the protesters who gathered at the park were chased away by suspected hoodlums.…

#EndBadGovernance protesters have returned to Freedom Park, Ojota in Lagos.

On Sunday, the protesters who gathered at the park were chased away by suspected hoodlums.

But on Monday the protesters under the aegis of Socialist Workers League and Democratic Social Movement returned to the venue and displayed placards and banners to demonstrate their displeasure and press their demand.

