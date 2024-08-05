PHOTOS: Protesters return to Freedom Park in Lagos

#EndBadGovernance protesters have returned to Freedom Park, Ojota in Lagos.
On Sunday, the protesters who gathered at the park were chased away by suspected hoodlums.
But on Monday the protesters under the aegis of Socialist Workers League and Democratic Social Movement returned to the venue and displayed placards and banners to demonstrate their displeasure and press their demand.
- February fire in NNPC well rages as FG probes fresh outbreak
- Protesters in Plateau threaten business owners; normalcy returns to Gombe, Jigawa
Se the pictures bwlow: