PHOTOS: Protesters restrict vehicular movement in Zaria

EndBadGovernance protesters have restricted vehicular movement along major roads in Zaria, Kaduna State. As the protest entered the second day, the youth resolved to place…

    By Abubakar Sadiq Mohd

EndBadGovernance protesters have restricted vehicular movement along major roads in Zaria, Kaduna State.

As the protest entered the second day, the youth resolved to place themselves at strategic locations on the major road to prevent movement of vehicles across the main roads.

Our correspondent reports that the main road from Zaria city to Kofar doka to Agoro junction have been blocked.

Similarly, the road from Kofar Doka round about to Dan magaji junction have also been blocked.

A drama nearly ensured as the youth tried to block Army vehicles from movement at the Kofar doka round but the intervention of some leaders in protest saved the situation, and the vehicles were allowed to passed without hitch.

Shops and malls also remain closed under lock and key as well as market places across the town.

However, the protesters eased the movement during Friday prayers thereby allowing Muslim faithful access to mosque.

Meanwhile, the protest has been peaceful with less people in attendance compared to the first day.

See pictures below:

img 20240802 wa0059
img 20240802 wa0058
img 20240802 wa0057
