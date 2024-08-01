✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Protesters refuse to back down in Nasarawa

img 20240801 wa0116
    By Umar Muhammed

Thousands of angry youths in the Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state have blocked Makurdi/Jos highway preventing commuters and motorists from entering Lafia, the state capital.

Daily Trust reports that some of the protesters who trooped out in their thousands have made it difficult for security operatives to take charge.

Some of them lit bonfire on major riads while chanting solidarity. They had placards with inscriptions such as “President Ahmed Bola Tinubu must resign,” “We are fed up of hunger, bad leadership”; “Tinubu must reverse tuel subsidy removal,” “Give jobs to unemployed youths across the nation.” among others.

See pictures below:

img 20240801 wa0114
img 20240801 wa0115
img 20240801 wa0116
img 20240801 wa0113
img 20240801 wa0120
img 20240801 wa0119
img 20240801 wa0118
img 20240801 wa0117
img 20240801 wa0111
img 20240801 wa0110
img 20240801 wa0108
img 20240801 wa0109
img 20240801 wa0106
img 20240801 wa0104
img 20240801 wa0107
img 20240801 wa0105
img 20240801 wa0103
img 20240801 wa0112
