PHOTOS: Protesters refuse to back down in Nasarawa

Thousands of angry youths in the Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state have blocked Makurdi/Jos highway preventing commuters and motorists from entering Lafia, the state capital.

Daily Trust reports that some of the protesters who trooped out in their thousands have made it difficult for security operatives to take charge.

Some of them lit bonfire on major riads while chanting solidarity. They had placards with inscriptions such as “President Ahmed Bola Tinubu must resign,” “We are fed up of hunger, bad leadership”; “Tinubu must reverse tuel subsidy removal,” “Give jobs to unemployed youths across the nation.” among others.

See pictures below: