PHOTOS: Protesters Marching to Kano Govt House

Despite the ban by the Kano State police command, youths in their hundreds stormed the streets of Kano on Monday.

The protesters were led the State Government House by the President, Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF), Ibrahim Waiya.

The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usain Gumel, had banned protests after members of the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) asked their members to pour on the streets over alleged bribery of the judiciary, but the ban was disregarded.

