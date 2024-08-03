✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Protesters clean up venue in Jos after demonstration

Protesters in Jos, the Plateau State capital, have been applauded for conducting themselves peacefully so far. They were commended for always cleaning venue of the…

    By Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos

Protesters in Jos, the Plateau State capital, have been applauded for conducting themselves peacefully so far.

They were commended for always cleaning venue of the protest at the end of each day.

State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Musa Ashom, applauded the protesters in a statement in Jos on Saturday.

He acknowledged that the decision of the protesters to clean up the streets after their demonstrations was a testament to their civic consciousness and love for their community.

“Such actions not only contrast sharply with the destructive tendencies seen in some quarters but also underscore the potential for protests to be platforms for positive change.

“The recent protests in Plateau State have been a refreshing departure from the often chaotic and destructive narratives that often accompany such demonstrations.

“It is commendable to witness citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest while maintaining a high level of discipline and respect for public property.

“This is a significant step towards fostering a culture of dialogue and understanding between the government and its people We must also extend our gratitude to the security agencies for their professionalism in handling the protests. Their role in maintaining peace and order cannot be overemphasized,” he said.

See pictures below:

