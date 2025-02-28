PHOTOS: Pro-Meranda lawmakers take battle against Obasa to court

At least 35 lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly are currently at the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja to perfect the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as speaker.

Majority of the lawmakers had removed Obasa on January 13, 2025, and elected Mojisola Meranda as the first female speaker of the assembly.

However, Obasa challenged the action, which he deemed illegal.

SPONSOR AD

On Thursday, Obasa returned to the assembly with police escorts while the security aides of Meranda were withdrawn.

Obasa later said Meranda had resigned as speaker.

But a few hours later, the lawmakers were in court to perfect Obasa’s removal. Below are pictures of the lawmakers in court.

Obasa