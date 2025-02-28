PHOTOS: Pro-Meranda lawmakers take battle against Obasa to court

At least 35 lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly are currently at the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja to perfect the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as speaker.
Majority of the lawmakers had removed Obasa on January 13, 2025, and elected Mojisola Meranda as the first female speaker of the assembly.
However, Obasa challenged the action, which he deemed illegal.
On Thursday, Obasa returned to the assembly with police escorts while the security aides of Meranda were withdrawn.
- Outage in Villa, Abuja metropolis over faulty feeders
- Akapbio punishing me because I refused to sleep with him – Senator Natasha
Obasa later said Meranda had resigned as speaker.
But a few hours later, the lawmakers were in court to perfect Obasa’s removal. Below are pictures of the lawmakers in court.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.