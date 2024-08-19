✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Presidency finally unveils new Presidential jet, keeps mum on cost

The Presidency has unveiled the new Airbus A330 purchased under President Bola Tinubu. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who…

img 20240819 wa0023
The Presidency has unveiled the new Airbus A330 purchased under President Bola Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who released the pictures on  Monday said it replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the Presidency of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Although he did not disclose the amount it was purchased, Onanuga said the new plane was bought far below the market price.

He said it saved Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.

“The recommendation to replace the B737-700(BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses.”

A top government official had earlier told Daily Trust that the aircraft could have been purchased under the Service Wide Vote, which he said, may not require the parliament’s assent.

Below are pictures of the aircraft:

 

img 20240819 wa0031
img 20240819 wa0032
img 20240819 wa0029
img 20240819 wa0030
img 20240819 wa0027
img 20240819 wa0028
img 20240819 wa0025
img 20240819 wa0026
img 20240819 wa0023
img 20240819 wa0024
img 20240819 wa0021
img 20240819 wa0022
img 20240819 wa0019
img 20240819 wa0020
img 20240819 wa0018

