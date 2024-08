The national special prayer and Qur’anic recitation against hardship and hunger in the country was observed in Kano, on Saturday. Daily Trust gathered that the…

The national special prayer and Qur’anic recitation against hardship and hunger in the country was observed in Kano, on Saturday.

Daily Trust gathered that the session was observed at decentralized locations across the state.

Our correspondent gathered that among other locations, notably where the session took place include Yankaba, Daurawa, Gyadi-gyadi, Hausawa Sabon titi, Panshekara andTudun Murtala.

See pictures below: