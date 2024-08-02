PHOTOS: Police recover looted items, parade suspects in Kano

The police in Kano have paraded hoodlums arrested in connection with destruction of property and looting of items from shops and offices.
The police also recovered some looted items from the suspects.
The ongoing nationwide hardship protest in Kano had turned violent on Thursday when hoodlums hijacked the exercise, looting shops and offices.
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State had declared 24-hour curfew on Thursday following the degeneration of the protest.
However, the 24 hours curfew imposed on the state was on Friday relaxed.
