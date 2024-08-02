PHOTOS: Police recover looted items, parade suspects in Kano

The police in Kano have paraded hoodlums arrested in connection with destruction of property and looting of items from shops and offices. The police also…

The police in Kano have paraded hoodlums arrested in connection with destruction of property and looting of items from shops and offices.

The police also recovered some looted items from the suspects.

The ongoing nationwide hardship protest in Kano had turned violent on Thursday when hoodlums hijacked the exercise, looting shops and offices.

The looters were seen moving valuables, including chairs, computers and other valuables.

As of Thursday, 269 suspects had been arrested, according to the police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.