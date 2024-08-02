✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

PHOTOS: Police recover looted items, parade suspects in Kano

The police in Kano have paraded hoodlums arrested in connection with destruction of property and looting of items from shops and offices.  The police also…

img 20240802 wa0045
img 20240802 wa0045

The police in Kano have paraded hoodlums arrested in connection with destruction of property and looting of items from shops and offices. 

The police also recovered some looted items from the suspects.

The ongoing nationwide hardship protest in Kano had turned violent on Thursday when hoodlums hijacked the exercise, looting shops and offices.

The looters were seen moving valuables, including chairs, computers and other valuables.
As of Thursday, 269 suspects had been arrested, according to the police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State had declared 24-hour curfew on Thursday following the degeneration of the protest.

However, the 24 hours curfew imposed on the state was on Friday relaxed.

See pictures below:

img 20240802 wa0046
img 20240802 wa0046
img 20240802 wa0045
img 20240802 wa0045
img 20240802 wa0044
img 20240802 wa0044
img 20240802 wa0043
img 20240802 wa0043
img 20240802 wa0042
img 20240802 wa0042
img 20240802 wa0041
img 20240802 wa0041
img 20240802 wa0040
img 20240802 wa0040
img 20240802 wa0039
img 20240802 wa0039
img 20240802 wa0038
img 20240802 wa0038
img 20240802 wa0037
img 20240802 wa0037
img 20240802 wa0036
img 20240802 wa0036
img 20240802 wa0035
img 20240802 wa0035
img 20240802 wa0034
img 20240802 wa0034
img 20240802 wa0033
img 20240802 wa0033
img 20240802 wa0032
img 20240802 wa0032
img 20240802 wa0031
img 20240802 wa0031
img 20240802 wa0030
img 20240802 wa0030
img 20240802 wa0029
img 20240802 wa0029
img 20240802 wa0028
img 20240802 wa0028
img 20240802 wa0027
img 20240802 wa0027

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories