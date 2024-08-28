✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Police parade Shiites arrested over Abuja clash

The FCT Police Command has paraded members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, arrested, following the clash with the group in Abuja on Sunday.

The suspects were paraded on Wednesday morning.

See pictures below:

