PHOTOS: Peter Obi visits IBB

Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Ibrahim Babangida, a former Head of State, at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

According to Obi, the visit was an opportunity to share thoughts on national issues with the elder statesman.

The former Anambra State governor who shared photos from the visit on X.

He wrote: “From Jigawa state, I travelled to Minna, Niger State to pay a visit to a father figure, elder statesman and leader, the former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his residence in Minna, Niger State. The visit was an opportunity to wish him a happy New Year and to exchange thoughts on national issues.

“General Babangida’s wisdom and perspectives remain very important and I always deeply appreciate the chance to visit him and listen to his invaluable advise and words of wisdom.”

