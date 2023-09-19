✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Photo news

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Commissions Labour Party Guber Campaign Office In Bayelsa

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party commissioned the campaign office of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, on…

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party commissioned the campaign office of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, on Tuesday.

The event was attended by party supporters and members of the public.

See the pictures below:

