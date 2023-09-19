PHOTOS: Peter Obi Commissions Labour Party Guber Campaign Office In Bayelsa

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party commissioned the campaign office of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, on…

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party commissioned the campaign office of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, on Tuesday.

The event was attended by party supporters and members of the public.

See the pictures below:

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...