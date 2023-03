Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted four party agents with hundreds of money credit card in Ogun State, on Saturday. The…

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted four party agents with hundreds of money credit card in Ogun State, on Saturday.

The operatives were on stop and search election duty when they nabbed the suspects, who were said to be on a mission to buy votes at Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta.

See the pictures below:

\