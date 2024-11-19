PHOTOS: One killed, 60 hospitalised as cholera hits Plateau communities

At least one person has been killed and more than 60 persons hospitalised following a cholera outbreak at communities in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The executive chairman of the LGA, Ayuba Salihu Musa, who confirmed the incident through his media team, Mazadu Ali, on Tuesday said the outbreak of the disease began in Ngyang, Kwalmiya, Banak and Bakin Kogi and later spread to Dengi, the headquarters of Kanam LGA.

Ali said more than 60 persons had been hospitalised at General Hospital, Primary Health Centre in Dangi and other private hospitals.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “In response to the alarming reports of the outbreak of the disease, Kanam Local government council has taken decisive steps to mitigate the cholera. Medical supplies and equipment have been rapidly distributed to key healthcare facilities, including the General Hospital and the Primary Health Care Centre in Dengi by the council.

“Additionally, the local government has graciously offset the medical bills for all patients receiving treatment, regardless of whether they are admitted to public or private hospitals, ensuring that worried families are not burdened by unexpected healthcare expenses during this challenging time.

“The local government is also undertaking an extensive public health campaign throughout the streets of Dengi. The aim is to educate residents on preventive measures that can reduce the risk of cholera transmission.

“This initiative includes holding interactive sessions to raise awareness about proper sanitation practices and the importance of safe drinking water.”

See the pictures below: