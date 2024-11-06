PHOTOS: Oluyede Condoles Lagbaja’s Family

Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has condoled with the family of the late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

Lagbaja passed on Tuesday, November 4, 2024, after a brief illness.

On Wednesday, Oluyede paid a condolence visit to Mrs Mariya Lagbaja and other family members at the Flag Staff House, Niger Barracks, Abuja.

He was accompanied by Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, and General Officers Commanding (GOCs) of the Nigerian Army.

Oluyede, while paying tribute to the late COAS, extolled his gallantry, dedication, and legacies throughout his service years in the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general.

The Acting COAS in a condolence message penned in the register opened in honour of the late COAS, said: “It is with a huge sense of loss, albeit responsibility that I, on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army commiserate with Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, the children and the entire Lagbaja clan over the passing of our dogged, gallant and extremely dedicated leader Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja (Nigerian Army Medal) the Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army. Lt Gen Lagbaja, without doubt, gave his all to the service of our dear nation.

“This was evident in his dedication to duty and the legacies he has left behind. We only take solace in the fact that we cannot in any way query the Almighty. We surely owe him a whole lot. Rest in peace, our leader and hero. You will surely be missed.”

Below are photos: