PHOTOS: Obi receives Labour Party’s first female senator

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has received Ireti Kingibe, first female senator-elect of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Kingibe defeated Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Philip Aduda, who spent four terms at the National Assembly.

The Senator-elect picked up her Certificate of Return at the International Conference Centre (ICC) on Tuesday afternoon and met with Obi later.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that Ireti Kingibe is not the first elected Female in FCT. Khairat Abdulrazaq-Gwadabe who was FCT Senator between 1999 and 2003 is the first.