PHOTOS: Nollywood stars attend Saint Obi’s Candlelight 

Nollywood stars like; the National President Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, Charles Okafor amongst others, attended the candlelight service of Saint Obi which was held on Friday.

Born Obinna Nwafor, the actor was reported to have died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the residence of one of his siblings in Jos. However, the family announced earlier in the week that Saint Obi’s funeral has been scheduled for August 18, 2023.

The candlelight session was held in Lagos with a procession that started at the Oriental Hotel and ended at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island.

See the pictures below:

The actor who was born on 16 November 1965 majored in Theatre Arts at the University of Jos. He ventured into acting in 1996 via a Peugeot television commercial. He would later star in over 60 movies. In 2001, Obi produced his first movie titled Take Me to Maama, where he starred as Jerry, alongside Ebi Sam, Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel and Enebeli Elebuwa.

