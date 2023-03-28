PHOTOS: NNPC begins oil drilling in Nasarawa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has begun drilling oil in Ebenyi-A well in Nasarawa state. The Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele…

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has begun drilling oil in Ebenyi-A well in Nasarawa state.

The Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, while speaking on Tuesday at the spud-in of Ebenyi-A well in Ajibu community of Obi LGA of Nasarawa state said NNPC was also working to raise daily production from the about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) to 3m bpd soon.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who joined the ceremony by virtual means, said, “Today’s occasion marks the official commencement of exploration drilling activities in the middle Benue Trough. This is consistent with the commercial discoveries of hydrocarbon in the Kolmani area of the Upper Benue Trough.”

