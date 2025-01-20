PHOTOS: Nigerian governor participates in US Marathon

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state successfully completed the Houston half-marathon in two hours 53 minutes, despite freezing temperatures of 1°C.

Makinde disclosed this via X on Sunday night.

According to the governor, the finish was faster than his achievement at the 2022 Berkeley half-marathon in San Francisco, California.

SPONSOR AD

“Glad to have completed the Houston Half Marathon in 2 hours 53 minutes today.

Alaafin: Oyo kingmakers give Gov Makinde 30-day ultimatum

SUDAN: Gov’t rejects US sanctions on military head

“Though conditions were tough with freezing temperatures at 1 degree Celsius, I finished faster than the Berkeley Half Marathon which I ran about two years ago.

“I also took part in a 5k fun run yesterday, which I completed in 38 minutes,” he wrote

The Houston half-marathon is part of the three-race annual sporting event in Houston, United States (US) alongside the marathon and 5km race.

Ethiopia’s Addisu Gobena won this year’s men’s half marathon, clocking 59 minutes and 17 seconds.

More photos: