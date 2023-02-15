PHOTOS: Nigeria boils over naira scarcity

Nigerians are currently on the streets protesting the inability to get cash from banks and automated teller machines (ATMs). From Kwara to Oyo, Edo, Ondo,…

Nigerians are currently on the streets protesting the inability to get cash from banks and automated teller machines (ATMs).

From Kwara to Oyo, Edo, Ondo, Delta, aggrieved citizens have been venting their anger over rejection of old naira notes and inability to access new naira.

Naira scarcity: ‘Protesters’ gunned down outside CBN office in Edo

Naira Crisis: Mob burns down ATM of Delta bank

In Edo, at least four persons were killed during protests outside the office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the state capital.

In Ondo, protesters blocked major roads and lit bonfire, The situation in Oyo is not so different. While the automated teller machine (ATM) of a bank was set ablaze in Delta.

Below are pictures from different parts of the country:

EDO

DELTA

OYO

BENUE

ONDO

Cerdit: Hope Abah (Benue), Kelvin Meluwa (Delta) Tosin Tope (Ondo), Usman Bello (Edo) & Kaffi Adenike (Oyo)