PHOTOS: Newly constructed community primary school demolished in Jos

There is tension at Fillin Sukuwa community in Jos, the Plateau State capital, following the demolition of a newly constructed primary school in the neighbourhood on Sunday.

Our correspondent reports that security personnel including DSS and police have been deployed to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Community members told newsmen that the demolition occurred around 3am, after the local security guard was tied with ropes.

This incident follows a longstanding disagreement between Fillin Sukuwa, Zinaria, and Ring Road communities, and certain individuals who claim ownership of the land on which the school was built.

An appeal filed in October this year was dismissed, rejecting the land ownership claim against the community.

John Kyohroh Christoper, Chairman of Jos North local government where the community is located, last week ordered the stoppage of the building, a decision the communities disagreed with.

Shuai’bu Dauda, the local security guard, recounted the incident.

“I was suddenly attacked and tied up with ropes around midnight. My attackers, who masked their faces, told me that they were there to demolish the community primary school.

“After tying me up, they bundled me into one of the classrooms. They warned me that if I cooperated, they would finish their work and leave, but if I resisted, they would deal with me decisively. They demolished the building and left. I was later rescued by police officers after personnel from a nearby clinic reported the incident,” he said.

Idris Adam, the secretary of the community, condemned the incident, noting they were shocked by the demolition.

“After investing huge amounts of money, this is what was done to us. It was a deliberate attempt to create trouble – a calculated plan by the culprits to achieve their objectives. We are calling on security agencies to take action and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators,” he added.

Daily Trust reports that the disputed land houses a healthcare clinic and the primary school.

See the pictures below: