PHOTOS: Navy buries Commander who died rescuing others

Lieutenant Commander Gideon Gwaza, the Base Operations Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Bonny who lost his life during a rescue operation…

Lieutenant Commander Gideon Gwaza, the Base Operations Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Bonny who lost his life during a rescue operation in Rivers State, has been buried.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

The operation led to the rescue of 59 persons from the ill-fated vessel, MV AMBIKA 4, that was on the brink of sinking while operating at the Okpobo Field, near the Okpobo River.

He lost his life in the operation on July 30, 2024.

See pictures below: