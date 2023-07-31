PHOTOS: Morocco’s Benzina dazzles with Hijab At Women’s World Cup

Morocco’s defender Nouhaila Benzina, at the weekend made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament. This…

Morocco’s defender Nouhaila Benzina, at the weekend made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament.

This happened during the North African nation’s second Women’s World Cup match against South Korea.

A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials.

Benzina plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal – the eight-time defending champion in Morocco’s top women’s league.

She did not play in Morocco’s opening 6-0 loss to Germany in Melbourne, and had to wait six days to finally get her start in the Group H game in Adelaide.

See the photos below:

