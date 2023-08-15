✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PHOTOS: Moment Wike visited Ganduje in Abuja

    Former governor of Rivers State and a Minister designate, Nyesom Wike, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje,…

    Former governor of Rivers State and a Minister designate, Nyesom Wike, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, at his residence in Abuja, on Tuesday.

    Wike worked against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

    See the pictures below:

