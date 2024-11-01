✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Photos

PHOTOS: Moment Oluyede Took Charge of Army

general oluyede 688x459
general oluyede 688×459

The newly appointed Acting Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, assumed office on Friday.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday appointed Oluyede as Acting COAS, pending when the substantive COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, returns from medical leave.

Lagbaja has been away on medical leave for about a month in an undisclosed hospital abroad and said to be recuperating.

SPONSOR AD

See pictures below, capturing moments when the Acting Chief of Army Staff assumed office:

screenshot 2024 11 01 at 4.30.33 pm 688x633
screenshot 2024 11 01 at 4.30.33 pm 688×633
screenshot 2024 11 01 at 4.30.41 pm 688x635
screenshot 2024 11 01 at 4.30.41 pm 688×635
screenshot 2024 11 01 at 4.30.51 pm 688x637
screenshot 2024 11 01 at 4.30.51 pm 688×637
screenshot 2024 11 01 at 4.30.25 pm 688x631
screenshot 2024 11 01 at 4.30.25 pm 688×631
general oluyede 688x459
general oluyede 688×459
general oluyede 688x459
general oluyede 688×459
general oluyede3 688x459
general oluyede3 688×459
general oluyede4 688x459
general oluyede4 688×459

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars. Earning $15,000 (₦25 million naira) Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated.


Click here to start.
More Stories