PHOTOS: Moment Oluyede Took Charge of Army

The newly appointed Acting Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, assumed office on Friday.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday appointed Oluyede as Acting COAS, pending when the substantive COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, returns from medical leave.

Lagbaja has been away on medical leave for about a month in an undisclosed hospital abroad and said to be recuperating.

See pictures below, capturing moments when the Acting Chief of Army Staff assumed office: