By Onyekachukwu Obi

Some retired military personnel barricaded the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja on Thursday over their unpaid entitlements.

The retirees, who arrived at the protesting ground around 7:30am with sleeping mats, chairs and canopies, accused the federal government of not paying them a 20% to 28% salary increment from January to November 2024.

See pictures below: